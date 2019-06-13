Amit Shah to remain at helm as BJP chief during assembly polls in 3 states

By: |
Published: June 13, 2019 9:42:01 PM

Shah has already held meetings with BJP core group members of these three states to deliberate on its strategy for the polls.

 

Organisational polls will start only after the party?s drive to enrol new members ends.

BJP president Amit Shah is likely to remain at the helm during assembly elections in three states slated for later this year as the party’s organisational poll is expected to stretch for several months before newly-elected members of its national council meet to elect Shah’s successor. Shah has been inducted as home minister in the Narendra Modi government, triggering speculation that he may make way for a new party president.

Party sources said the current office bearers will continue in their position till organisational elections are over, indicating that Shah will remain at the helm till then. Organisational polls will start only after the party’s drive to enrol new members ends.

The BJP is expected to announce the schedule of its membership drive in a few days with its leaders saying that it may be launched from July 6, the birth anniversary of its founder ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Assembly polls in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand are scheduled for later this. While polls in Haryana and Maharashtra were held in October in 2014, Jharkhand had gone to elections in November-December in 2014.

Shah has already held meetings with BJP core group members of these three states to deliberate on its strategy for the polls. The saffron party is in power in all the three states.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Amit Shah to remain at helm as BJP chief during assembly polls in 3 states
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop