Amit Shah to hold pro-CAA rally in Hyderabad on March 15, BJP’s counter to Owaisi in his bastion

BJP leader Amit Shah will address apro-CAA rally in Hyderabad on March 15.

Amit Shah rally in Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to hold a mega rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi’s bastion Hyderabad. The rally will take place at the LB Stadium on March 15.

The party wants to dispel misinformation about the CAA and reach out to the public to assure them of securing their rights. The party is also likely to invite actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan to share the dais with Shah.

Kalyan, who heads the Jana Sena, joined the BJP-led NDA in January this year. He has a strong following in the region and the BJP wants to capitalise on his popularity to mobilise crowd for Shah’s rally and drum up support for the recently amended citizenship law.

Shah’s public rally in Hyderabad assumes significance as the city is considered a stronghold of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi. The AIMIM leader, one of the fiercest critics of the Narendra Modi government and the Bharatiya Janata Party, has been opposed to the law ever since it was amended by the Parliament in December last year. Besides, the ruling government in Telangana, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) led by K Chandrasekhar Rao is also opposed to the law and has decided to pass a resolution in the Legislative Assembly opposing the CAA. The rally by Shah in Hyderabad is also aimed to counter the offensive by the TRS on CAA.

The TRS, which has 9 MPs in the Lok Sabha and six in the Rajya Sabha, had voted against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament.

The Citizenship Amendment Act promises to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslims coming to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan due to religious persecution. The Act has triggered nationwide protests which have continued ever since the law was passed by both houses of Parliament. The opposition parties have argued that the law is discriminatory and against the Constitution of India. Petitions in support of the CAA as well as those challenging its validity are currently pending in the Supreme Court which has said it will examine its constitutional validity. The Centre, however, has so far maintained that there was no question of withdrawing the law despite the protests.