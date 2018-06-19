Amit Shah to hold meeting with Jammu and Kashmir BJP ministers in Delhi today

BJP president Amit Shah has called for an urgent meeting of Jammu and Kashmir BJP ministers and some top leaders in the national capital today. (PTI)

The BJP central leadership would deliberate on the party’s strategy in the state ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and also take stock of the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

“All the BJP ministers have been called to New Delhi for a meeting,” a senior Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader told PTI here. BJP state chief Ravinder Raina and party general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul have been also called for the meeting.