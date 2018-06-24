Amit Shah to attend Gujarat BJP’s ‘chintan shibir’

The infamous act was largely used for arrest of political prisoners during Emergency. Gujarat BJP’s brainstorming session began today at the SGVP Hall here. (PTI)

BJP president Amit Shah will attend the second day of the two-day `chintan shibir’ (brainstorming session) of the party here tomorrow. He will also attend an event on Tuesday where those affected by the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during Emergency will be felicitated, the party said in a statement. The infamous act was largely used for arrest of political prisoners during Emergency. Gujarat BJP’s brainstorming session began today at the SGVP Hall here. The purpose of the session is to prepare a road-map for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Among those present today were BJP’s Gujarat in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, national general secretary V Satish, Union minister Parshottam Rupala, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. “Our leaders are meeting to prepare a road-map with the aim of retaining all 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state,” state BJP vice president I K Jadeja told reporters.