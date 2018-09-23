Amit Shah to attend BJP women’s wing meet at Puri on Monday

BJP president Amit Shah is slated to attend a meeting of the party’s women’s wing at Puri on Monday with an aim to galvanise the cadres for the upcoming Assembly polls, a senior leader said on Sunday.

BJP Mahila Morcha National president Vijaya Rahatkar said Shah would inaugurate and address the three-day national executive meet of the women’s wing in the pilgrim town. Shah would interact with office bearers of the Mahila Morcha on a number of issues during the meet which is set to prepare a roadmap for women empowerment in the country, particularly in Odisha, Rahatkar said.

The BJP chief has on several occasions said Odisha has been a priority state for them and also set a target for the party to win over 120 of 147 assembly seats in the Odisha poll due next year. Shah’s tour comes two days after the Odisha visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday when he launched several projects including inauguration of a new airport in Jharsuguda and commencement of work for the country’s first coal gasification based fertiliser plant at Talcher. Rahatkar dubbed the BJD government in Odisha as “anti-women” accusing it of having failed to protect the women and children from rape and other crimes. She said this issues would be discussed at the national executive committee meeting. On strengthening of BJP Mahila Morcha in Odisha ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Rahatkar said at least five BJP women workers will be engaged in each booth.

Meanwhile, Shah alleged that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has deprived the people of the state of the benefits of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana’ – Ayushman Bharat’ because of his political differences. “Poor people of Odisha are unable to benefit from the scheme because of the BJD’s narrow mindset. You will have to answer the people for petty politics. BJP workers will visit every house to make people aware of your anti-poor politics and their rights,” he tweeted on Sunday. During his last visit to the state on July 1, Shah had advised BJP leaders workers to strengthen the party base at the grassroots.