Amit Shah to address BJP workers in Goa

Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar said that Shah will address some 30,000 booth-level workers of the BJP at the Sports Authority of Goa's stadium at Bambolim Saturday evening.
BJP president Amit Shah will be addressing booth-level workers of the party here Saturday.
Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar said that Shah will address some 30,000 booth-level workers of the BJP at the Sports Authority of Goa’s stadium at Bambolim Saturday evening.
The program is also likely to be attended by ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.