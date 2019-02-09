Amit Shah to address BJP workers in Goa

BJP National President Amit Shah. (Source: PTI /File)

BJP president Amit Shah will be addressing booth-level workers of the party here Saturday.

Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar said that Shah will address some 30,000 booth-level workers of the BJP at the Sports Authority of Goa’s stadium at Bambolim Saturday evening.

The program is also likely to be attended by ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.