Amit Shah to address BJP workers in Goa

By: | Published: February 9, 2019 5:20 AM

Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar said that Shah will address some 30,000 booth-level workers of the BJP at the Sports Authority of Goa's stadium at Bambolim Saturday evening.

BJP president Amit Shah will be addressing booth-level workers of the party here Saturday.

The program is also likely to be attended by ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

