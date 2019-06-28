Amit Shah tears into Congress in Lok Sabha, holds Nehru responsible for Kashmir crisis, PoK

The BJP chief also slammed Congress party for not initiating a probe into the death mystery of BJP founder and Hindu Maha Sabha president Syama Prasad Mukherjee. (Image: Twitter/ BJP)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held the first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru responsible for giving away one-third of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan and blamed him for the Kashmir crisis. This follows Shahs’s assertion in the Lok Sabha that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has adopted a zero tolerance policy to curb terrorism in the Valley. Shah’s statement has drawn sharp reaction from the Congress, with its leaders creating an uproar in the Lok Sabha which also witnessed disruptions over the Home minister’s statement.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Shah alleged that Nehru gave away the portion of Kashmir without taking the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel into confidence. “It was Jawaharlal Nehru who did it and gave that portion (PoK) to Pakistan. You say we don’t take people into confidence, but Nehru ji did it without taking the then Home Minister into confidence,” Shah said.

मनीष तिवारी आज देश के विभाजन पर सवाल उठा रहे हैं मैं इनसे पूछना चाहता हूं कि देश का विभाजन किसने किया था? आज कश्मीर का एक तिहाई हिस्सा भारत के पास नहीं है, ऐसा किसके कारण हुआ?: श्री अमित शाह — BJP (@BJP4India) June 28, 2019

जम्मू कश्मीर की आवाम और भारत की आवाम के बीच एक खाई पैदा की गई। क्योंकि पहले से ही भरोसा बनाने की कोशिश ही नहीं की गई: श्री अमित शाह — BJP (@BJP4India) June 28, 2019

HM Amit Shah: Who called for ceasefire back then? It was Jawaharlal Nehru who did it and gave that portion(PoK) to Pakistan. You say we don’t take ppl into confidence, but Nehru ji did it without taking the then HM into confidence. So Manish(Tewari) ji don’t teach us history pic.twitter.com/WPH9qS6ASL — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019

The Home Minister also accused the grand old party of the formation of two posts of Prime Minister in the country (One for India and other for Jammu and Kashmir). “In 1931, Muslim Conference was established led by Sheikh Abdullah, for long Congress did not start its unit there and supported the Muslim Conference. Congress put all its eggs in Abdullah’s bucket but Abdullah ran away with a bucket, as a result, Sheikh Abdullah became PM there,” Shah said.

The BJP chief also slammed Congress party for not initiating a probe into the death of BJP founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee. Mukherjee died as a detainee on June 23, 1953, under unknown circumstances after he visited the Kashmir valley to protest the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

23 जून 1953 को जब श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी जम्मू कश्मीर के संविधान का, परमिट प्रथा का और देश में दो प्रधानमंत्री का विरोध करते हुए जम्मू कश्मीर गए तो उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया और वहां उनकी संदेहास्पद मृत्यु हो गई: श्री अमित शाह — BJP (@BJP4India) June 28, 2019

इसकी जांच होनी चाहिए या नहीं, क्योंकि मुखर्जी जी विपक्ष के नेता थे, देश के और बंगाल के नेता थे। आज बंगाल अगर देश का हिस्सा है तो इसमें मुखर्जी जी का बहुत बड़ा योगदान है: श्री अमित शाह — BJP (@BJP4India) June 28, 2019

Praising senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said they risked their lives to unfurl the tricolor at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk at a time when there was no sign of India in Kashmir.

हमने तो विशिष्ट परिस्थितियों से माध्यम से जम्मू कश्मीर में राष्ट्रपति शासन लगाया गया। आज से पहले 132 बार धारा 356 का उपयोग किया गया है। 132 में से 93 बार कांग्रेस ने इसका उपयोग किया है और अब वो हमें सिखाएंगे कि 356 का उपयोग कैसे करना है: श्री अमित शाह pic.twitter.com/0ebEZ30ORh — BJP (@BJP4India) June 28, 2019

Moving the resolution seeking the extension of President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir for another six months, Shah said Congress had imposed Article 356 more than 90 times to dislodge state governments in the valley and that the government does not need lessons from Congress on how to handle Kashmir.