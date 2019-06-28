Amit Shah tears into Congress in Lok Sabha, holds Nehru responsible for Kashmir crisis, PoK

Published: June 28, 2019 4:46:28 PM

Praising senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said they risked their lives to unfurl the tricolor at Srinagar's Lal Chowk at a time when there was no sign of India in Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held the first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru responsible for giving away one-third of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan and blamed him for the Kashmir crisis. This follows Shahs’s assertion in the Lok Sabha that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has adopted a zero tolerance policy to curb terrorism in the Valley. Shah’s statement has drawn sharp reaction from the Congress, with its leaders creating an uproar in the Lok Sabha which also witnessed disruptions over the Home minister’s statement.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Shah alleged that Nehru gave away the portion of Kashmir without taking the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel into confidence. “It was Jawaharlal Nehru who did it and gave that portion (PoK) to Pakistan. You say we don’t take people into confidence, but Nehru ji did it without taking the then Home Minister into confidence,” Shah said.

The Home Minister also accused the grand old party of the formation of two posts of Prime Minister in the country (One for India and other for Jammu and Kashmir). “In 1931, Muslim Conference was established led by Sheikh Abdullah, for long Congress did not start its unit there and supported the Muslim Conference. Congress put all its eggs in Abdullah’s bucket but Abdullah ran away with a bucket, as a result, Sheikh Abdullah became PM there,” Shah said.

The BJP chief also slammed Congress party for not initiating a probe into the death of BJP founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee. Mukherjee died as a detainee on June 23, 1953, under unknown circumstances after he visited the Kashmir valley to protest the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Moving the resolution seeking the extension of President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir for another six months, Shah said Congress had imposed Article 356 more than 90 times to dislodge state governments in the valley and that the government does not need lessons from Congress on how to handle Kashmir.

