Amit Shah targets those disturbing peace in Assam

Updated: Jan 24, 2021 4:05 PM

Amit Shah also said that PM Modi is committed for the development of the north eastern region and also did all measures to put an end to the era of violence there. He said that a peaceful region was required for the development of the region.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday targeted people disturbing peace in Assam. He asked people to identify those instigating disputes in the name of Assamese and non-Assamese, Bodo and non-Bodo. “They are not doing it for our development but are playing politics. It is high time that people of Assam teach a lesson to such people,” the Home Minister said while addressing the opening ceremony of the first Bodoland Territorial Region Accord Day celebration at Kokrajhar in Assam.

Shah said that today’s rally was a reply to those who disturbed the peace in Assam by spreading venom in the name of Bodo and non-Bodo. “Today, Bodos and non-Bodos both are present here,” he said.

Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the process to end insurgency in the Northeast by signing the Bodo Peace Accord. He said that the efforts were made for settlement for the Bru-Reang issue and 700 members of 8 armed groups laid down arms. “With the Bodo Peace Accord, the Prime Minister gave the message — wherever there is unrest in the Northeast, negotiate and pave the way for peace,” the home minister said.

Meanwhile, the Assam unit of BJP praised Home Minister Amit Shah for handling the law and order situation. “The need for a strong and defiant personality like Amit Shah was long needed to look after the nation’s Home affairs. The overall improvement in the law and order scenario in Assam and other NE states in the past couple of years is a testimony to the fact,” the part said.

It further said that “if indigenous people of Assam today can heave a sigh of relief due to the tough stance taken by Government of India against illegal migrants, a huge part of the credit goes to Amit Shah who has always stood for the rights of the sons of the soil”.

