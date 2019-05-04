Amit Shah targets Rahul Gandhi over UPA-era defence deal

New Delhi | Published: May 4, 2019 2:29:59 PM

BJP president Amit Shah Saturday cited a media report to attack Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over a defence deal under the UPA government in which an alleged business partner of Gandhi had got an offset contract.

BJP president Amit Shah Saturday cited a media report to attack Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over a defence deal under the UPA government in which an alleged business partner of Gandhi had got an offset contract. According to a media report, a co-promoter of a UK-based firm in which Gandhi owned a majority stake received defence contract as an offset partner of a French company when the Congress-led UPA was in power.

“With Rahul Gandhi’s midas touch, no deal is too much! When he has a say, his business partners make hay. Doesn’t matter if India suffers on the way! #StealLikeRaga,” Shah tweeted, tagging the report. The report claimed that subsidiaries associated with Rahul Gandhi’s former business partner received defence contract as an offset partner of a French firm in 2011.

