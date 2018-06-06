Amit Shah takes ‘Sampark se Samarthan’ to Bollywood, meets Madhuri Dixit

Along with Dixit, Shah also met her husband, Sriram Madhav Nene.

Bhartiya Janata Party president Amit Shah on Wednesday met Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit as a part of his ‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ campaign. Along with Dixit, Shah also met her husband, Sriram Madhav Nene. The BJP chief is meeting noted personalities from different fields and telling them about the initiatives taken up by the Narendra Modi government in the last 4 years and this time, he has taken the wagon to Bollywood. After meeting Dixit, Shah will meet noted singer Lata Mangeshkar. He is also scheduled to meet Ratan Tata later in the day.

The BJP chief has so far met people from a range of fields including social service, politics, art and sports. Shah had started his meetings with prominent personalities from the residence of General (R) Dalbir Singh Suhag, ex-chief of Indian Army.

Shah has so far met cricket great Kapil Dev, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and former chief justice of India R C Lahoti for the support and is scheduled to meet 50 such persons. Shah will meet sporting legend Milkha Singh on June 7 in Chandigarh, sources have told PTI.

“It was pleasant meeting the noted bollywood actress @MadhuriDixit and Dr. Shriram Nene as a part of “Sampark For Samarthan” initiative at their home in Mumbai, Maharashtra, (sic)” Amit Shah tweeted.

“Have discussed the achievements and path breaking initiatives of PM @narendramodi govt in last 4 years,(sic)” he added.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Shah is also reaching out to NDA allies ahead of the 2019 general elections. The BJP chief will meet Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai today and Shiromani Akali Dal supremo Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh the tomorrow. The BJP chief has already met LJP chief and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who raised the issue of special status for Bihar. The BJP leader may also hold a meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Jammu & Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti.