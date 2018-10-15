Amit Shah takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi, says Congress President is daydreaming of forming govt in Madhya Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi daydreaming of forming govt in Madhya Pradesh: Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah today said that his Congress counterpart Rahul Gandhi is daydreaming of forming a government in Madhya Pradesh where assembly polls will be held in a single phase on November 28. Addressing the party workers in Jabalpur, Shah exuded confidence that the BJP will retain power in MP for the fourth consecutive term under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“Rahul baba says Congress will form a government in Madhya Pradesh. I want to tell him that he has every right to dream but he should not daydream, that also with open eyes,” he said.

The BJP is ruling Madhya Pradesh since 2003. Though the party is facing anti-incumbency factor, several opinion polls have predicted that BJP under Chouhan’s leadership is likely to return to power. Under Chouhan’s leadership, the BJP had won 2008 and 2013 assembly polls.

जबलपुर संभाग के कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन को संबोधित किया।

भारतीय जनता पार्टी एक विचारधारा आधारित करोड़ों स्वयंसेवी कार्यकर्ताओं का संगठन है और हम अपने कार्यकर्ताओं के दम पर ही चुनाव लड़ते भी है और जीतते भी हैं। pic.twitter.com/gck0mKuQUs — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 15, 2018



Meanwhile, addressing the party workers in Satna earlier today, Shah said that the BJP government has also worked for the honour of women while the Congress has done nothing for them despite being in power for a long time. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that the triple talaq has no place in the country despite opposition from the Congress.

“The Congress never cared for the honour of Muslim mothers and sisters. It has no courage to deal with issues like triple talaq. Despite stiff opposition from the Congress, (Prime Minister) Modi has ensured that it (triple talaq) has no place in the country,” Shah said while addressing an event where a sizeable number of Muslim women were in attendance.

जब एक पुरुष भाजपा का कार्यकर्ता बनता है तो वो अकेला ही कार्यकर्ता बनता है लेकिन जब एक माता/बहन भाजपा की कार्यकर्ता बनती है तो एक पूरा परिवार भाजपा से जुड़ता है। भाजपा से जुुुड संगठन की विचारधारा को घर-घर तक पहुंचाने वाली सभी माताओं-बहनों को नमन करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/PQ6bDnaxMY — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 15, 2018



“BJP has kept women at the centre of all welfare schemes. Ujjawla Yojna benefited around 60 lakh women in Madhya Pradesh. Maternal mortality rate has come down to less than 170 deaths, from 335 deaths per 1 lakh women,” he added.

Shah also heaped praise on Shivraj Singh for the works he has done in Madhya Pradesh. “Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has worked very hard to take Madhya Pradesh on the path of development. During the Congress’ tenure, the state was called a ‘bimaru’ state”.



He asked the workers to reach out to the mass and apprise them about the pro-poor steps of the government. “Now we have to take the works to the people because in this election we have to root out the Congress from its base.”