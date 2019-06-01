Amit Shah takes charge as Union Home Minister

Shah was received at the North Block office of the home ministry by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials.

The home minister is also holding a meeting with the officials to familiarise with the issues concerning the ministry (ANI photo)

BJP President Amit Shah Saturday took charge as the Union Home Minister, two days after he was sworn-in following a landslide victory of the saffron party-led NDA. Shah was received at the North Block office of the home ministry by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials.

The home minister is also holding a meeting with the officials to familiarise with the issues concerning the ministry, an official said. Two newly appointed Ministers of state for home – G K Reddy and Nityananda Rai – also took charge Saturday.

