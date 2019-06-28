Amit Shah tables J&K Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, seeks 6-month extension of President’s rule in state

(File Pic). Speaking on the floor of the Lok Sabha, Home minister Amit Shah said that the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 bring will bring people living in the areas along the International Border under the ambit of reservation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday tabled the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha on Friday. Tabling the bill, Shah said that the passage of the bill will replace an ordinance that was promulgated earlier this year to bring people living in the areas along the International Border under the ambit of reservation. The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment0 Ordinance, 2019 was promulgated by the Central government in February, just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The bill will also ensure 10% reservation for the economically weaker section in the state. The passage of the bill will pave the way for reserving state government jobs for the residents of the state who are from economically weaker sections belonging to any religion or caste. The 10% reservation for EWS in government jobs and educational institutions was introduced by the Central government in January 2019 through the 103rd Constitution Amendment.

Meanwhile, Shah who was on a two-day visit to the border state, also moved a resolution in the Lok Sabha to extend President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir for a period of six months.

Shah said that the state assembly has been dissolved and the Election Commission has decided to hold fresh elections in Jammu and Kashmir later this year. In such a scenario, he said that it is essential to extend the President’s Rule for another six months. The President’s rule expires on July 3, 2019.