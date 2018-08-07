Amit Shah speech in Rajya Sabha: BJP chief says 75 pct increase in farmers earnings under Modi government, Opposition raises a storm

BJP president Amit Shah

Amit Shah today came out in strong defence of the Narendra Modi government during a debate on the agrarian crisis in the country. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha earlier today, Shah praised the number of steps taken by the Modi government, and said that the income of farmers in the country have increased manifold since it came to power in 2014. Speaking during a debate on the agrarian crisis in Rajya Sabha, the BJP president said that the income of farmers has increased by 75 percent.

Pointing out that the government was working for the development of farmers, Shah said that the steps taken by the government can be seen on the ground. “The initiatives taken by this government can be seen in the current times. The farmers’ income would be doubled in the future. There has been a 75 per cent increase in the agriculture market,” the BJP chief added.

Speaking on measures taken by the government in the sector, he also said that farmers’ income will be doubled in 2022, adding, “We have undertaken a number of tasks for the welfare of farmers, ever since we have come to power. The government tried to improve the agriculture sector in the country through the latest scientific methods.”

Shah’s speech was obstructed by the Opposition which created a ruckus in the Upper House over his statement. Members of the Trinamool Congress members moved into the well of the House, forcing the Upper House to be adjourned for 10 minutes.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu hit out at members for low attendance in the House when constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes was passed last evening.

At the start of Tuesday’s proceedings, he observed that only 156 members were present when the constitution amendment bill was passed in the Upper House. “We just scraped through,” he lamented.

There is a strength of 245 members in the Rajya Sabha. Majority of the members are needed to be present when an amendment to the Constitution is passed. The bill can be passed only when two-thirds of the members are present in the House and vote in favour.