Amit Shah slams Congress, says nation wants to know contributions made by Gandhi family’s 4 generations

Slamming Congress president Rahul Gandhi for questioning the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last four years, BJP president Amit Shah today said the nation wants to know the contributions of four generations of his family. “Rahul Gandhi has been travelling around Karnataka and asking what the Modi government has done in the last four years. We don’t need to answer Rahul Baba’s question. Why are” you (Rahul Gandhi) asking the details of our work in four” years? The people of the country are asking about the” contribution of your four generations,” he said.

Shah, who was addressing a public meeting here in north Karnataka said five years ago, the UPA government gave Rs 88,000 crore to Karnataka under the 13th Finance Commission, whereas the BJP government since 2014 increased the share in the 14th Finance Commission to Rs 2.19 lakh crore. Seeking public support for BJP state chief B S” Yeddyurappa as the next Chief Minister, Shah accused Congress” of toppling the BJP government in Karnataka in 2008.

Shah said the Yeddyurappa led BJP government came”to power once in 2008, but the Congress brought it down by ‘conspiring’ against it. “I have come here to appeal to you to give Yeddyurappa five years to rule the state. He will make Karnataka a number one state.” He said a “BJP tsunami” was in the offing in Karnataka, looking”at the turnout at public rallies in various parts”of the state. “We have won in 13 states since 2014 and now it is the turn”of Karnataka,” said Shah.

He then sought to know what would be the outcome of the May 12 Assembly elections and predicted a huge victory for his party. He flayed the Siddaramaiah government for the killings of BJP and RSS workers, adding that 24 of them had lost their lives so far, but the government chose not to do anything. The BJP president predicted that party”candidate B Sriramulu would win in Badami, from where Chief Minister” Siddaramaiah is contesting.

The Chief Minister is contesting from two constituencies – Chamundeshwari and Badami. “Rahul Gandhi depends on Siddaramaiah to form a Congress government in Karnataka.Can a man who runs away from elections ensure his party’s victory? He ran away from”Chamundeshwari to Badami. He thinks he will win from there.” Shah asked Siddaramaiah to stop ‘day dreaming’ of a win from Badami, saying Sriramulu would defeat him.