Amit Shah should form panel to probe riots in 7 states ‘if he has courage’, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Alleging that the communal clashes in seven states happened on the lines of the Karauli violence, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to form a panel to probe the root cause behind the riots “if he has the courage”.

The violence in Rajasthan’s Karauli had taken place on April 2 when some people allegedly threw stones at a bike rally on Ram Navami. Several vehicles and shops were set on fire. At least 35 people were injured in the violence.

Calling the clashes in Karauli a “laboratory experiment”, Gehlot told reporters, “We did not let any riot to occur on Ram Navami. “Riots occurred in seven states on the pattern of Karauli, which should be probed. If Amit Shah Ji has the courage then he should form a committee headed by a Supreme Court or High Court judge to get into the root cause behind the riots that occurred in seven states after the Karauli incident.”

Everything will become clear and riots won’t happen in the future, he added.

To a question on repeated instances of violence in Rajasthan, Gehlot said, “It is their (BJP) attempt to ignite a fire as they are losing the next (assembly) election.” Gehlot further added that politics in the name of religion is detrimental to the health of the nation.

“The circumstances in the country are very worrisome and everyone is concerned about it. The way politics is being done in the name of religion and caste is dangerous. Some people may find it good, but it is not beneficial for the country,” he told reporters.

“India remained undivided for 70 years with the efforts of leaders like former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. The present generation doesn’t know about it and “people in the BJP and the RSS are taking advantage of it”, the Congress leader alleged.

“At all places, they are peddling an agenda. They are holding sit-in protests. This was their plan to fuel riots in Karauli, Rajgarh and Jodhpur. We took timely action so only sporadic incidents happened,” Gehlot said.

Several people have been arrested and the government will not allow violence in Rajasthan at any cost, he said.

The chief minister said that ideological battles are still acceptable as long as peace is maintained and political parties across all spectrums must ensure that no one gets hurt. (With inputs from PTI)