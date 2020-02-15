This week on Friday, Amit Shah had said that anyone who wants to discuss CAA can seek time from his office within three days. (PTI)

Some Anti-CAA protesters from Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh on Saturday said that they will meet Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Sunday, news agency ANI reported. However, the news agency citing sources said that no such meeting has been scheduled with Home Minister Amit Shah for Sunday.

This comes just days after Amit Shah said that he was ready to meet anybody from the country who wants to discuss the amended citizenship law. Earlier in the day, some protesters while speaking to the news agency said they would be going to meet Amit Shah as he had invited people from across the country. They also said that there won’t be any delegation and whoever has an issue with the law will be going to meet the Home Minister.

This week on Friday, Amit Shah had said that anyone who wants to discuss CAA can seek time from his office within three days. He, however, defended the law saying that it was not discriminatory against any community. “We have never discriminated on the basis of religion. I still want to tell the country that there is no such provision in CAA, which takes citizenship of Muslims,” Shah had said.

The Home Minister further said that nobody has told him till date that under which provision CAA is anti-Muslim. “While the protests must be looked at, journalists must also look at the reason for the protests. I haven’t been told the reason for these protests by anyone. Which Article in the Act is an issue? How is this Act anti-Muslim or anti-minority?” Amit Shah asked.

Hundreds of women have been sitting on an indefinite protest in Shaheen Bagh since December 15, 2019. They have been demanding the central government to withdraw CAA.