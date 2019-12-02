Amit Shah sets deadline for nationwide NRC, says will drive out ‘infiltrators’ by 2024

Home Minister Amit Shah today said that the nationwide NRC will happen by 2024.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that his government will implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) — a practice through which the government will identify ‘illegal infiltrators’ — throughout the country and drive them by 2024. “Should intruders go out of this country and Jharkhand or not? But Rahul Baba says don’t take them out, where will they go? what will they eat? But I want to assure you that before 2024, we will selectively drive out intruders from all over the country,” he said while addressing a political rally in Baharagora, Jharkhand.

So far, the only state where the NRC has been implemented is Assam where the number of illegal infiltrators is high. In the final draft list published earlier this year, over 19 lakh people could not prove their citizenship. However, some leaders from the state alleged discrepancy in the whole process and demanded re-verification of the final list. BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the names of many Indian citizens who migrated from Bangladesh as refugees prior to 1971 were not included in the NRC because authorities refused to accept refugee certificates. “Many names got included because of manipulation of legacy data as alleged by many,” he said.

Following such claims, many wondered whether this exercise was worth taking given the cost, time and documentation that had gone into it with no satisfactory results. Despite this, Amit Shah recently announced in the House that he will carry out NRC exercise nationwide. Today, he set the deadline and said that the nationwide NRC will happen by 2024.

Amit Shah also challenged Rahul Gandhi to compare the performance of Congress and BJP in Jharkhand. He also said that Jharkhand saw many governments at the center, but none could give pace to development, because no government was in absolute majority. But things changed after Prime Minister Modi came to power at the Centre and Raghubar Das came to power in

Jharkhand, he added.