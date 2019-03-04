Amit Shah says over 250 terrorists killed in IAF strikes against Jaish-e-Mohammed

BJP president Amit Shah (File/PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Sunday said that over 250 terrorists were killed in the airstrike carried out in Pakistan by India in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack in Jammu Kashmir. The Ministry of External Affairs said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out the strike on terrorist training camps of Masood Azhar-led Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and in Balakot within Pakistan’s territory. The IAF, however, said that it would be premature to give out an assessment on the number of casualties.

According to news agency ANI, Shah said while addressing the ‘Lakshya JITO’ program in Ahmedabad that “after Pulwama attack, everyone thought surgical strikes can’t be done this time, what will happen now?” At that time PM Modi’s government did an airstrike on the 13th day and killed more than 250 terrorists.”

Shah was speaking at an event organised by the Jain International Trade Organisation to raise funds for the Pulwama terrorist attack victims. Saying that the momentum of development under the Narendra Modi government needs to continue, he sought another 15 years to turn India into a superpower. “If you give blessings, we will see Narendra Modi Part 2,” Shah said.

In another event in Surat, Shah lashed out at the opposition for questioning the airstrikes and the subsequent political developments in the country. While slamming the opposition for “asking for proof” of the air strike, Shah said those seeking evidence were “helping Pakistan, emboldening it”.

In Surat, Shah was addressing a gathering of PM’s Modh Vanik community, where he said Modi had come from a humble background and had become the PM of the world’s largest democracy.

Praising the Modi’s leadership, Shah, a close aide of PM, claimed that Modi went about his work routinely even as he thought up a plan to punish the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack on CRPF convoy on February 14.

Shah added that after the Pulwama attack, people said the surgical strike was not possible, as the army could not go (to bust terror camps) and the PM, while going about his routine work quietly, decided and planned (the counterattack) and air force jawans killed hundreds of terrorists in an air strike and came back safely.

“Opposition leaders do not know what happened. Mamata di asks for proof. Rahul baba says it is being politicised. Akhilesh asks for a probe,” Shah said adding that the leaders should be ashamed as their statements have brought a smile on Pakistan’s face.

On Monday, senior Congress leader, Kapil Sibal, also questioned the claims made by the government. “PM must speak on reports by international media that say hardly anyone died there (in the airstrike in Balakot). I want to ask PM, ‘Is international media in support of Pak?’ When international media speaks against Pak, you feel elated. When they ask questions, it’s asking because it supports Pak?,” ANI reported.

Recently, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also asked the Modi-led government to spell out the details of the exact pace and the resulted casualties, citing the reports from international media.