Amit Shah roadshow in Bengal: Clashes broke out during roadshow of BJP President Amit Shah in Kolkata, West Bengal. The incident happened after sticks were hurled at Amit Shah's cavalcade while it was passing through College Street near Calcutta University. The police later resorted to lathi-charge to control the violence. #WATCH Clashes broke out in roadshow of BJP President Amit Shah in Kolkata after sticks were hurled at Shah\u2019s truck. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com\/t8bnf31vGA \u2014 ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019 According to PTI, stones were pelted at Amit Shah's convoy from a college hostel on Bidhan Sarani. Following this, the BJP supporters gheraoed the building and returned the attack. West Bengal: Latest visuals from BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata after clashes broke out. pic.twitter.com\/KvS7wlwRky \u2014 ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019 The BJP national President's roadshow started at around 4.30 pm from Esplanade area in central Kolkata to Swami Vivekananda's house in north Kolkata. Shah stood atop a decorated truck along with Kolkata north and Kolkata south candidates Rahul Sinha and Chandra Kumar Bose respectively. West Bengal: Clashes broke out in roadshow of BJP President Amit Shah in Kolkata after sticks were hurled at Shah\u2019s truck. Police later resorted to lathicharge pic.twitter.com\/TSvJMAdemQ \u2014 ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019 While speaking to a TV channel, Amit Shah said: "I am safe, but regret not being allowed to visit Swami Vivekanada's residence." #WATCH: Visuals after clashes broke out at BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com\/laSeN2mGzn \u2014 ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019 In a tweet, the BJP president said: "I am sure this massive support for the BJP among people of Bengal must have shaken the anarchist Mamata government. Time to pack up, Mamata Didi." I am sure this massive support for the BJP among people of Bengal must have shaken the anarchist Mamata government. Time to pack up, Mamata Didi.#BengalWithBJP pic.twitter.com\/r27D1oYCuY \u2014 Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 14, 2019 PTI reported that clashes broke outside the Calcutta University when student activists of both the Left and the TMCP shouted slogans against Amit Shah. They showed black flags to the BJP chief and waved posters with "Amit Shah go back" written on them. Another clash took place outside Vidyasagar college when TMCP activists threw stones at Amit Shah's convoy. After this, some BJP supporters locked the gates of the hostel and set cycles and motorbikes parked outside on fire.