Clashes break out during Amit Shah’s roadshow in Kolkata, police action on protestors | Watch

May 14, 2019 8:19:21 PM

The incident happened after sticks were hurled at Amit Shah's cavalcade passing by through Kolkata University. The police later resorted to lathi-charge to control the violence.

amit shah roadshow, amit shah bengal, amit shah roadshow bengal, bengal clashes, bengal violence, amit shah roadshow attackedThe incident happened after sticks were hurled at Amit Shah?s cavalcade while it was passing through Kolkata University. (ANI)

Amit Shah roadshow in Bengal: Clashes broke out during roadshow of BJP President Amit Shah in Kolkata, West Bengal. The incident happened after sticks were hurled at Amit Shah’s cavalcade while it was passing through College Street near Calcutta University. The police later resorted to lathi-charge to control the violence.

According to PTI, stones were pelted at Amit Shah’s convoy from a college hostel on Bidhan Sarani. Following this, the BJP supporters gheraoed the building and returned the attack.

The BJP national President’s roadshow started at around 4.30 pm from Esplanade area in central Kolkata to Swami Vivekananda’s house in north
Kolkata. Shah stood atop a decorated truck along with Kolkata north and Kolkata south candidates Rahul Sinha and Chandra Kumar Bose respectively.

While speaking to a TV channel, Amit Shah said: “I am safe, but regret not being allowed to visit Swami Vivekanada’s residence.”

In a tweet, the BJP president said: “I am sure this massive support for the BJP among people of Bengal must have shaken the anarchist Mamata government. Time to pack up, Mamata Didi.”

PTI reported that clashes broke outside the Calcutta University when student activists of both the Left and the TMCP shouted slogans against Amit Shah. They showed black flags to the BJP chief and waved posters with “Amit Shah go back” written on them.

Another clash took place outside Vidyasagar college when TMCP activists threw stones at Amit Shah’s convoy. After this, some BJP supporters locked the gates of the hostel and set cycles and motorbikes parked outside on fire.

 

