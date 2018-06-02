Amit Shah responds sharply to death of BJP worker in West Bengal, calls it ‘inhuman’

Amit Shah, on Twitter, launched a direct attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the condition of law and order in the state. (PTI)

After the body of a 35-year old man, who happened to be a BJP worker was found hanging from a high-tension tower in Balrampur in West Bengal’s Purulia district earlier today, BJP chief Amit Shah took to Twitter and expressed his displeasure about the incident and gave condolence to the family of the deceased. Amit Shah, on Twitter, launched a direct attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the condition of law and order in the state.

“Distressed to know about yet another killing of BJP karyakarta Dulal Kumar in Balrampur, West Bengal. This continued brutality and violence in the land of West Bengal is shameful and inhuman. Mamata Banerjee’s govt has completely failed to maintain law and order in the state,” the tweet read.

Expressing his grief, Shah continued by writing, “I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family. I along with millions of BJP karyakartas share grief of Dulal Kumar’s family. May God give his family the strength to withstand this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti.”

Soon after the death of Dulal Kumar, protests by locals were reported from the region.

The incident took place days after another 18-year-old BJP leader Trilochan Mahato was found hanging by a tree in Balarampur in West Bengal’s Purulia district. BJP had claimed that on May 30 Mahato was killed by the TMC. However, the Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations and termed it as baseless.

As per Purulia SP Joy Biswas, Kumar’s body was found hanging from a tree near a field in Dava village. Soon after the report of Kumar’s death spread, it triggered an uproar among the locals. People started shrouding the Balarampur police station and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

As for Mahato’s death, the West Bengal government on Saturday ordered a criminal investigation department (CID) probe, said ADG law and order, Anuj Sharma.