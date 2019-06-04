Amit Shah reprimands Giriraj Singh for his scathing Iftar tweet on Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi

Published: June 4, 2019 7:24:00 PM

Giriraj Singh, who defeated former Jawahar Lal Nehru University Students Union leader Kanhaiya Kumar from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat, is known for making controversial remarks.

amit shah, giriraj singh, iftaar party, giriraj singh iftaar comment, giriraj iftaar comments, amit shahGiriraj?s statement goes against the principle of PM Modi who has added ?Sabka Vishwas? in his slogan ?Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas? and want to win the trust of the minority. (PTI)

BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday called Union Minister Giriraj Singh asking him to avoid making controversial statements. This comes after Begusarai MP questioned Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for attending Iftaar party hosted by LJP chief and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. He also asked the leader why no such enthusiasm was shown during the Navratras.

Giriraj Singh tagged photographs from the Iftaar party and wrote: “This photo would have been more beautiful, had the same enthusiasm been shown in organising gathering during Navratras. Why do we lag behind on our religion, and stay ahead at show off?”

Hours after the minister’s statement, Nitish Kumar played down the remarks saying Giriraj Singh says all things so that media could make news out of it.

Singh made this statement despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice that the leaders should avoid making unnecessary comments that could land them in trouble. On the day Modi was elected as the leader of the NDA, he cautioned the senior leaders and newly-elected members to avoid making comments on everything.

Moreover, Giriraj’s statement goes against the principle of PM Modi who has added ‘Sabka Vishwas’ in his slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and want to win the trust of the minority. It has also come at a time when Nitish Kumar is upset with the BJP over the cabinet berth in the central ministry.

Giriraj Singh, who defeated former Jawahar Lal Nehru University Students Union leader Kanhaiya Kumar from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat, is known for making controversial remarks. During the Lok Sabha election, the Election Commission had even served him a notice. He had said that the nation would never forgive them who can’t say ‘Vande Mataram’ or cannot respect the motherland.

