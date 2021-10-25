Amit Shah removes bulletproof shield in Srinagar to ‘talk frankly to people’, hits out at Farooq Abdullah

Amit Shah said the government would talk to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir for making it the most developed in the country, rather than holding talks with Pakistan.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today had a bulletproof glass shield removed before addressing a public gathering in Srinagar and told the crowd that he wants to “speak to the people frankly”. “I was taunted, condemned…Today I want to speak to you frankly, which is why there is no bulletproof shield or security here…,” Shah said while addressing the gathering at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).

Shah also hit out at National Conference president Farooq Abdullah for seeking talks with Pakistan, saying the government would rather talk to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir for making it the most developed in the country.

“I read in newspapers that Farooq Abdullah has suggested that the government should talk to Pakistan. He has a right to his opinion but we would rather talk to the Kashmiri youth,” Shah said.

“The repealing of Article 370 had only one intention — to put Kashmir, Jammu and newly created Ladakh (Union Territory) on the path of development. You will see the fruits of our efforts by 2024,” he added.