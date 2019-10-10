Maharashtra Assembly election 2019 LIVE: Amit Shah to address four election rallies today

BJP president Amit Shah to address four election rallies in Maharashtra today.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra are just around the corner. All the political parties have intensified their campaigns with top leaders addressing elections rallies in different pockets of the state to woo the voters. On Thursday, BJP national president Amit Shah will address four election rallies in Maharashtra. As per the schedule announced by the party, Shah will address the first rally in Sangli at 12 PM. Shah will address the second rally in Solapur at 2:15 PM, third in Tuljapur at 4:15 PM and fourth in Latur at 6 PM. Several other BJP leaders will also campaign in different parts of the state for the upcoming Assembly polls for which the BJP has joined the ranks with the Shiv Sena. While the BJP is trying its luck from 150 seats, the Shiv Sena is in the fray from 124 constituencies. The remaining 14 seats have been allotted to the remaining NDA constituents.The BJP and Shiv Sena have set a target of winning more than 200 of the 288 seats. The ruling dispensation is facing a direct challenge from the Congress-NCP combine. However, several opinion polls have predicted an easy win for the NDA.

