Maharashtra Assembly election 2019 LIVE: Amit Shah to address four election rallies today

Assembly elections in Maharashtra are just around the corner. All the political parties have intensified their campaigns with top leaders addressing elections rallies in different pockets of the state to woo the voters. On Thursday, BJP national president Amit Shah will address four election rallies in Maharashtra. As per the schedule announced by the party, Shah will address the first rally in Sangli at 12 PM. Shah will address the second rally in Solapur at 2:15 PM, third in Tuljapur at 4:15 PM and fourth in Latur at 6 PM. Several other BJP leaders will also campaign in different parts of the state for the upcoming Assembly polls for which the BJP has joined the ranks with the Shiv Sena. While the BJP is trying its luck from 150 seats, the Shiv Sena is in the fray from 124 constituencies. The remaining 14 seats have been allotted to the remaining NDA constituents.The BJP and Shiv Sena have set a target of winning more than 200 of the 288 seats. The ruling dispensation is facing a direct challenge from the Congress-NCP combine. However, several opinion polls have predicted an easy win for the NDA.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has hit out at the opposition, particularly the Congress, saying they have accepted defeat ahead of the Assembly polls as seen by Rahul Gandhi's absence from the poll campaign. "They are already in defeatist frame of mind. I read in newspapers that Rahul Gandhi is in Bangkok," Fadnavis said at a rally at Ner in Dhule district of north Maharashtra.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Maharashtra between October 13 and 15 to campaign for the party. However, the details of his visit were yet to be finalised. He has come under attack from the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena for not turning up yet for the Congress's Maharashtra Assembly poll campaign.
Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat has said that there has been no discussion about merger of the NCP so far. Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde had on October 8 said the NCP and the Congress will soon merge.
Dalit leader Ramdas Athawale said that his outfit had to continue to support the BJP as there was no other option. "I have no other political choice, so I am with BJP in this (Maharashtra Assembly) election. But the association with the BJP is not merely electoral and for power, I am with them over various social issues as well," Athawale who heads Republican Party of India (RPI) said.