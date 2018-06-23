Amit Shah in Jammu and Kashmir today: BJP president to address mega rally, meet party workers

Amit Shah in Jammu and Kashmir: BJP president to address mega rally, meet party workers

Just a year ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started making efforts to consolidate the Hindu votes in the militancy-hit state of Jammu and Kashmir. BJP national president Amit Shah will today visit the Jammu region where he will address a mega rally to commemorate the Balidan Divas of its ideologue Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. He will also meet party’s state core group, office bearers, district presidents and other functionaries to discuss the strategy for general elections. His visit to the border state is crucial because this is Shah’s first visit post his party’s break-up with the PDP.

BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina said that the party has decided to celebrate Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Balidan-Divas in a big way this year. He said that Shah will address a rally which will be attended by MoS in PMO Jitendra Singh and other leaders from the party.

“A big rally will be organised and party president Amit Shah will address the rally on June 23,” he said.

Reports say that Shah was earlier supposed to chair a meeting and attend a programme in a simple function but post the BJP-PDP break-up, the state unit bigwigs decided to organise a rally to mark his visit. The BJP MLAs, including those who were a part of the PDP-BJP government, will also attend the meeting.

According to media reports, Shah will confine his visit to the Jammu region which is the considered a stronghold of the BJP in the state. In the previous Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won three of the six constituencies Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh.

In a surprise move, the BJP decided to pull out of an alliance government led by PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti. The saffron party said that its cadre was not happy with the functioning of the government due to rise in terror activities and radicalisation. In the current Assembly, the PDP has 28 MLAs and the BJP is the second largest party with 25 MLAs. The NC and Congress have 15 and 12 MLAs, respectively.