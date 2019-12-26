Time to teach Congress-led ‘tukde-tukde gang’ a lesson: Amit Shah raises CAA pitch ahead of Delhi elections

Amit Shah blamed Congress for the violence during anti-CAA protests in Delhi. (Photo/ANI)

Amit Shah slams Congress over CAA protests: Accusing the Congress-led Opposition parties of misleading people over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that “Delhi’s tukde-tukde gang should be taught a lesson.” Amit Shah also blamed the Opposition for the violence which took in Delhi during anti-CAA protests in the last two weeks.

Speaking during an event organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Home Minister said the time has come for the people of Delhi to punish those who misled the people over the issue.

“Congress party ke netritva me tukde-tukde gang jo Dilli ke ashanti ke liye zimmedar hai, isko dand dene ka samay aa gya hai. Dilli ki janata ne dand dena chahiye. (Time has come for the people to punish the tukde-tukde gand led by the Congress for disturbing peace in Delhi),” Amit Shah said.

WATCH: Amit Shah slams Congress over anti-CAA protests in Delhi

#WATCH Home Minister Amit Shah: Congress party ke netritva me tukde-tukde gang jo Dilli ke ashanti ke liye zimmedar hai, isko dand dene ka samay aa gya hai. Dilli ki janata ne dand dena chahiye. pic.twitter.com/3qJKEHlE9h — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2019

Areas like Jamia Nagar and Daryaganj in Delhi have witnessed violent protests recently as anti-CAA protesters clashed with the police.

Amit Shah’s sharp attack at the Congress has come at a time when the Election Commission is expected to announce dates for Delhi Assembly elections soon. The BJP had earlier also accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of fanning the violence.