Amit Shah puts onus of truth in Bulandshahr violence on SIT, attacks Congress for politicising incident

Amit Shah in Jaipur

Two days after violence over the issue of cow slaughter led to the death of two persons, including a policeman, in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah today said that an SIT has been constituted to probe the incident and the investigation is underway into the Bulandshahr incident and the truth will come out. Seeking to play down the incident, Shah called it as an “unfortunate” one but asserted that “it shouldn’t be politicized”.

“Everything will become clear when the SIT files its report,” Shah said in Jaipur while interacting with mediapersons. Shah also launched a scathing attack on Congress for politicising the issue and said that “things will get clear after SIT report.”

Yesterday, Congress attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Bulandshahr violence, asking if “this was the change” he had promised the country, and demanded an inquiry into the incident under the supervision of a sitting high court judge. Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed the killing of a policeman during the violence was shameful. He wondered if the police is in such a state in Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s rule then how much terror the common man would be feeling.

Read Also: Bulandshahr violence: Subodh Kumar Singh, cop killed in mob violence, also investigated Dadri lynching case

“Police official Subodh Singh’s killing by a frenzied mob is painful and shameful,” Gandhi tweeted. “If in Modi-Yogi rule, police is in such a state then how much terror the common man would be feeling,” he said.

A mob of some 400 people, including right-wing activists, launched a no holds barred attack on the police on Monday in Siana area of Bulandshahr district, apparently angered by the discovery of cow carcasses strewn in a nearby jungle. They set fire to dozens of vehicles, hurled stones and also fired guns at police who retaliated with gunfire. In the violence, Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, the station house officer of Siana, and 20-year-old Sumit Kumar were killed.

Speaking of the elections, Shah said that Congress tried to fight elections on the basis of caste issues and dynasty, while the BJP is fighting elections on the development of the state and people’s upliftment. He asserted that BJP has done very well in all elections after coming to power in 2014 under the leadership of PM Modi. Exuding confidence that BJP will form the second consecutive government in Rajasthan, Shah said, “I am sure we will form government in the state with full majority with Vasundhara ji as the Chief Minister. People in the state have rejected caste and dynasty politics of Congress,” Shah said. He also said that BJP has organized a total of 222 public meetings and conducted 15 roadshows in the poll bound-Rajasthan.