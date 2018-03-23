Amit Shah plots ‘sweet revenge’ in Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha election, Mayawati’s man votes for BJP

New Delhi: BJP President and Rajay Sabha MP Amit Shah with

Rajya Sabha election 2018 results: Increasing trouble for Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), one of her MLAs Anil Singh cross-voted for the BJP in Rajya Sabha polls. Singh not just boasted about betraying his own party but also said he was with the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. “I have voted for BJP, I don’t know about the rest,” Singh told reporters.

As many as 11 candidates are in the fray for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and they need 37 first preference votes each for getting elected. Samajwadi Party, which has 47 MLAs, can easily send its one candidate Jaya Bachchan to Rajya Sabha and have 10 extra voted that it has promised to transfer to BSP candidate Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

With its over 300 lawmakers, BJP can easily win eight seats and still have 28 votes. With the help of independents and defaulters from other parties, Amit Shah-led BJP is plotting win the ninth seat from the state as well. Local media reports have claimed that the BJP has planned to ask some independent MLAs to refrain from voting. This will bring the required number of votes for getting elected to 36 for each candidate.

Aftershock defeats in Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections recently at the hands of the SP-BSP combine, BJP is out to avenge the losses.

“BJP will win all the nine Rajya Sabha seats where we have fielded our candidates. Nine more BJP candidates will make entry to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh this time,” Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya told ANI.

SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav claimed BJP MLAs will vote in favor of his party. “There will be no cross-voting, but yes BJP MLAs will cross-vote in our favor.”

Uttar Pradesh minister OP Rajbha said that Vijay Mishra, an MLA of Nishad Party and Anil Singh of BSP were present in the meeting of BJP and its allies), which confirmed their support to the saffron party.

However, Rajendra Chaudhary of Samajwadi Party said, “SP candidate Jaya Bachchan Ji and BSP candidate, Bhim Rao Ambedkar, whom we are supporting, will win the Rajya Sabha elections. Considering BJP’s condition, I’d say that its own MLAs are annoyed and some of them may even end up siding with the opposition.”

Nitin Agrawal, MLA, and son of Naresh Agrawal, who recently quit SP to join BJP, said, “All the nine candidates of BJP will win. SP insulted their workers and people will answer them for choosing a candidate that entertains the society rather than one who serves the society.”