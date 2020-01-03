Amit Shah opens up on BJP’s Jharkhand debacle, accepts responsibility for poll defeat

Amit Shah accepts responsibility for the BJP’s defeat in the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah on Friday accepted the responsibility for the party’s defeat in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Shah said that the party will introspect and find out the reasons behind the debacle.

“I am the president of the party and therefore it is my defeat. If the appreciation for victory is for me, so should the responsibility for defeat,” he said at a summit organised by ABP News.

“When I am credited for the party’s win, then the loss is also mine. There is no question of running away,” the BJP president added.

The BJP lost the elections in Jharkhand last month. The grand alliance comprising JMM, Congress, RJD won 47 seats, securing a comfortable majority in the 81-member Legislative Assembly. The BJP was restricted to just 25 seats.

Replying to a question on whether former CM Raghubar Das was the incorrect choice for the party’s face, Shah said, “He worked very hard for Jharkhand’s development. He delivered it…”

Raghubar Das served as the CM of Jharkhand between 2014 and 2019, becoming the first man to remain in the office for a full five years term since the creation of the state in November 2000. He lost the elections from his traditional seat of Jamshedpur East to party rebel Saryu Roy.

Saryu Roy was a Cabinet minister, but he quit the BJP after he was denied a ticket for the Assembly polls. He contested elections against Das from Jamshedpur East as an independent candidate. He defeated Das by a margin of nearly 15,000 votes. The seat was held by Das since 1995, then in undivided Bihar.

“In Jharkhand, we have definitely lost the elections. We will introspect… and improve,” Shah said.

On the decision to deny ticket to Saryu Roy, Shah said, “This happens in every election, it is natural… When someone wins, no one says you took a correct decision, but when someone is defeated, definitely talks surface that you took a wrong decision. It is a matter of analysis… it is not like that only one decision was responsible for the party’s debacle.”