Amit Shah on two-day Madhya Pradesh visit from October 14

BJP president Amit Shah (File photo)

BJP president Amit Shah will arrive in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Sunday on a two-day visit during which he will address party workers in different districts, a senior party leader said.

During his visit, Shah will take part in party functions in Hoshangabad, Satna, Rewa, Dindori and Jabalpur districts in the run up to Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh on November 28, state BJP president Rakesh Singh said on Saturday.

After reaching here on Sunday, Shah will leave for Hoshangabad in the evening in a helicopter, he said.

The BJP chief will address party workers in Hoshangabad, around 85 kilometers from Bhopal, before returning to the state capital, where he will stay the night, he added.

On Monday morning, Shah will take a plane to the famous temple town of Khajuraho, from where he will proceed to Satna and Rewa districts to address two party functions, Singh said.

Thereafter, Shah will take a helicopter to reach Dindori district, where he will address a tribal function, the state BJP president said.

Next, Singh said, Shah will head to Jabalpur to address a conference of party workers.

The BJP president will leave for Delhi at night, he said.