  • MORE MARKET STATS

Amit Shah on two-day campaign in poll-bound Assam, West Bengal

By: |
March 13, 2021 4:49 PM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Assam and West Bengal from Sunday during which he will address public meetings and attend other political programmes.

amit shahOn Monday, Shah will address public meetings at Jhargram and Ranibandha in West Bengal. (File photo: IE)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Assam and West Bengal from Sunday during which he will address public meetings and attend other political programmes. The BJP said Shah will address two public meetings at Margarita and Nazira in Assam on Sunday. He will then leave for Bengal where he will hold a road show in Kharagpur in the evening.

On Monday, Shah will address public meetings at Jhargram and Ranibandha in West Bengal before flying to Guwahati where he will address a Town Hall programme, the BJP said. Senior party leaders said Shah and BJP president J P Nadda are also expected to meet the family members of 129 party workers in West Bengal who were allegedly killed in political violence in the sate in the last few years. The BJP has blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress for the violence.

Related News

Both leaders will be meeting the family members in small groups in the coming days and weeks in the state where the BJP has been running an intense campaign to end the TMC’s 10-year long reign. Shah will meet the family members of around 86 of the deceased party workers, and Nadda the rest, sources said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Amit Shah on two-day campaign in poll-bound Assam West Bengal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Assam Elections 2021: Smriti Irani says Congress most corrupt party; attacks it for allying with AIUDF
2Turmoil in Bihar assembly over opposition allegation against minister
3Ambani bomb scare: Cops reach Tihar Jail to question terror convict on mobile phone recovery