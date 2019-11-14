Amit Shah on Rafale verdict: ‘Befitting reply to those who rely on baseless campaigns’

Amit Shah (PTI)

With Supreme Court dismissing pleas seeking review of the Supreme court judgement in the Rafale deal, Bharatiya Janata Party president and Union Home minister Amit Shah today said that the court’s decision was a befitting reply to those who rely on baseless campaigns. The apex court today virtually gave a clean-chit to the NDA government’s purchase of 36 Rafale aircraft from French company Dassault Aviation. It rejected the CBI plea in alleged irregularities in commissioning of the deal.

“Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss the review petition on Rafale is a befitting reply to those leaders and parties who rely on malicious and baseless campaigns. Today’s decision, yet again, reaffirms Modi sarkar’s credentials as a government which is transparent and corruption free,” Shah tweeted.

Slamming the Congress, Shah pointed out that the decision proved that the disruption of the Parliament by the party was a sham. “Now, it has been proved that disruption of Parliament over Rafale was a sham. The time could have been better utilised for the welfare of people. After today’s rebuke from SC, Congress and its leader, for whom politics is above national interest must apologise to the nation,” he said in another tweet.

Early in the day, the top court dismissed appeals requesting review of the December 14, 2018 verdict in which it had observed that there was nothing to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of Rafale fighter jets.

The bench that comprised of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph during the hearing said, “We find the review pleas are without any merit.” The rejection by the top court on review petitions is tantamount to its giving a clean-chit to NDA government once again.

Justice Kaul, while reading the judgement, said that the court felt there was no need to order a “roving and fishing” inquiry into the allegations.

The bench, while maintaining that the review pleas have sought a registration of an FIR in Rafale fighter jet deal, added: “We do not consider it to be a fair submission. We do not find it appropriate to consider passing order for registration of FIR,” PTI reported.