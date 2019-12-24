Amit Shah on pan-India NRC: No discussion on it yet, either in Cabinet or Parliament

Amit Shah had told Lok Sabha on December 9 that the Modi government will definitely roll out a nation-wide NRC to identify and expel infiltrators.

Home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that there is no link between the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). In an interview to ANI, Shah said, “There is no link between NRC and NPR, I am clearly stating this today.”

Shah’s remarks came hours after the cabinet approved funds to update the National Population Register. The NPR exercise will commence from April next year. The NPR is a list of “usual residents” of the country.

The Home Minister also said that no discussion on the pan-India NRC has been held yet. “There is no need to debate this (pan-India NRC) as there is no discussion on it right now, PM Modi was right, there is no discussion on it yet either in the Cabinet or Parliament.”

#WATCH Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to ANI on National Population Register, NRC/CAA and other issues. https://t.co/g4Wl8ldoVg — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019

At a public address in New Delhi on Tuesday, Prime minister Narendra Modi had asserted that his government never discussed a nationwide NRC. Modi’s comments came after a number of senior BJP leaders, including Shah and national working president JP Nadda, stating that a nationwide NRC would be carried out. During his reply to the discussion on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, Shah had told Lok Sabha on December 9 that the Modi government will definitely roll out a nation-wide NRC to identify and expel infiltrators.

Critics of CAA and NRC have said that their provisions are discriminatory and may be used to target Muslims, a charge rejected by the BJP. Modi had accused the opposition of stoking violence over the amended citizenship law and asserted that the legislation and NRC have nothing to do with Indian Muslims, as he sought to assuage their concerns.