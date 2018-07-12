Amit Shah-Nitish Kumar meeting LIVE: Our alliance in Bihar intact, will win all 40 seats, says BJP president

Devesh C Thakur of the BJP said that nothing much should be expected from Shah's visit to Bihar. “You shouldn't expect too much. But the only one thing that can come out is that all reports of doubts and differences will be put to rest after today's meeting.” Thakur added that reports of differences between the JD(U) and BJP were not right. “There were no differences... our relations were always cordial. But remarks from here and there fueled speculations.” He even said that the seat-sharing issue is unlikely to come up when the two leaders meet. “I don't think that seat-sharing will be discussed. It is just a meeting between national presidents of the two party.”