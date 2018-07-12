Amit Shah-Nitish Kumar meeting LIVE: Our alliance in Bihar intact, will win all 40 seats, says BJP president

All eyes are set on BJP president Amit Shah’s Patna visit today where he will meet his Janata Dal (United) counterpart Nitish Kumar to discuss the strategy for both Lok Sabha and Bihar Assembly polls. Shah arrived at the airport in the morning where he was given a rousing welcome by the party leaders. Besides meeting CM Kumar over breakfast and dinner, Shah will also chair meetings of party’s several units to review the preparedness for the elections. Though Shah had met Kumar many times in Delhi, this is his first visit the state post-2015 assembly polls. His visit also comes amidst the ongoing rift between the BJP and JD(U) over seat-sharing issue for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
BJP president Amit Shah said that the party will give account of all works done by the Modi government to the people. Addressing the party workers in Patna, he said that the BJP will surely retain the power when country goes to the polls next year.
When Chandrababu Naidu quit the NDA, Nitish Kumar joined the ranks with us. It (TDP's exit) made no impact. Our alliance in Bihar is intact. Nitish Kumar and our alliance will win all 40 (Lok Sabha) seats: Amit Shah
While addressing the BJP workers in Patna, Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress party saying, "During UPA's tenure, everyone minister was considering himself the Prime Minister and no was listening to the (real) Prime Minister. The four generations of the Congress party failed to deliver what the Modi government did in four years."
BJP president Amit Shah is presently addressing BJP workers in Patna. Shah is on a day-long visit to Bihar. This is his first visit to the state after last year's dramatic turn of events that saw Nitish Kumar dissolving the Grand Alliance government of which RJD and Congress were a part and joining the ranks with the BJP to form a new government.
Amit Shah arrived here in the morning from Ranchi. Refusing to take queries from journalists, Shah drove straight to the state Guest House where he met Nitish Kumar over a simple breakfast of poha, Bihari dishes made of sattu, fruits, lassi and buttermilk.
Nitish Kumar had in 2013 snapped 17-year-old ties with the BJP over the party's decision to declare Narendra Modi (then CM of Gujarat) as the prime ministerial candidate for the 2014 general elections. The JD(U) had contested 2014 polls alone and won just 2 seats. Before 2014 polls, Kumar's party had contested elections in an alliance with the BJP. In 2009, while JD(U) had contested 25 seats and won 20, the BJP had won 11 of 15 seats it contested.
Devesh C Thakur of the BJP said that nothing much should be expected from Shah's visit to Bihar. “You shouldn't expect too much. But the only one thing that can come out is that all reports of doubts and differences will be put to rest after today's meeting.” Thakur added that reports of differences between the JD(U) and BJP were not right. “There were no differences... our relations were always cordial. But remarks from here and there fueled speculations.” He even said that the seat-sharing issue is unlikely to come up when the two leaders meet. “I don't think that seat-sharing will be discussed. It is just a meeting between national presidents of the two party.”
Amit Shah to interact with 10,000 ground level party workers, who head the booths in the state. Unprecedented security arrangements have been made for the BJP president's visit with Patna being turned into a fortress with thousands of security personnel deployed and traffic diversions in place. The entire city has been flooded with colourful hoardings, banners, high rise gates and posters highlighting the achievements of four years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.
According to a survey by the ABP news, 64% population of the state are okay with Kumar contesting elections with the BJP. They feel that Kumar's JD(U) will fail drastically if it again quits the NDA to rejoin the Grand Alliance of which RJD and Congress are a part.
BJP leader Bupendra Yadav informed that party president Amit Shah will address the social media will address social media activists at 2:30 pm where media will be allowed. When asked particularly about what was the agenda of Shah-Kumar meeting, he said that it is not right time to divulge the details.
The two top leaders of the BJP and JD(U) met over breakfast for an hour at the State Guest House here. Kumar was received by BJP national general secretary in-charge for Bihar Bhupendra Yadav. According to reports, after the meeting was over, Shah himself went to the gate of the Guest House to see off Kumar. When Kumar came out of the Guest House, he was smiling and his body language was quite casual. Kumar, however, refused to divulge anything to media. If reports are to go by, Shah and Kumar discussed the current political situation of the state but no talks were held regarding seat sharing.
KC Tyagi of JD(U) said that politics will surely be discussed when the two leaders meet. “They will talk about politics and as it comes in the season of elections, the roadblocks in contesting elections together will be discussed. Besides, seat-sharing issue will also come up when they meet. If you combine the JD(U) and NDA together, they dominate 38 of the (40 Lok Sabha) seats.”
Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar will again meet over dinner at latter's official residence – 1, Anne Marg in the heart of the state capital. The two top leaders are likely to discuss to issue of seats each partners of the NDA be allotted for 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Though Kumar recently rubbished reports of any differences with the BJP, the remarks made by his party leaders demanding 'more' seats to contest 2019 polls have surely put the BJP under pressure to keep all the partners happy. The NDA has four partners in Bihar – BJP, JD(U), LJP of Ram Vilas Paswan and RLSP of Upendra Kushwaha.