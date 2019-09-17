Amit Shah sparks debate on multi-party system, says it failed to fullfil country’s objectives

Union Home Minister Amit Shah . (Photo/ANI)

Amit Shah on multi-party system: In what could trigger an intense national debate, Union Home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday raised questions over the multi-party system in democracy. He said people are now questioning the democratic structure involving multiple parties as they are witnessing that country’s objectives have not been fulfilled in the last seventy years.

Speaking during an event in New Delhi, Amit Shah said India had adopted the multi-party system so that people get equal rights and for unhindered progress of the nation.

“Seventy years after Independence, people of the nation had doubts in their mind if the multi-parliamentary democratic system had failed. Will it be able to meet our goals? They were disappointed,” news agency ANI quoted Amit Shah, as saying.

Slamming the previous Congress-led UPA government, the Home Minister said that the erstwhile government was afraid of taking bold decisions as a result of which ‘borders were insecure and soldiers were beheaded’.

"There used to be news of corruption everyday, borders of insecure, soldiers were beheaded, women felt unsafe. People protested every day. The government was political paralysed," Amit Shah said, adding that none of the previous governments dared to take steps like demonetisation, airstrikes, GST and others.