Amit Shah moves to residence earlier occupied by ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has shifted to his new residence at 6A Krishna Menon Marg in central Delhi. The house was earlier occupied by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came back to power for the second consecutive term in 2019, Shah was allotted Vajpayee’s bungalow as it was lying vacant since the death of former PM last year. The home minister had visited Vajpayee’s bungalow in June and instructed some changes following which renovation work took place.

The BJP Chief’s former residential address- 11, Akbar Road- has been allotted to Pralhad Joshi, Union Parliamentary Affairs minister.

Vajpayee, the late Prime Minister spent 14 years in Krishna Menon Marg bungalow. He moved there in 2004 after BJP lost the election. After moving to Krishna Menon Marg, Vajpayee had got the municipal number of the bungalow changed from 8 to 6-A. However, the house was vacated soon after his death.

Last week, in an official notification, the government has asked all the former lawmakers to vacate their government accommodations. The government has given seven days time to vacate their homes. The power and water supply to the official bungalows of the former MPs were cut within three days.

During the first stint of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government had decided that no official residences preoccupied by a leader in the national capital would be converted into a memorial after their death.

As per the norms, the MPs have to leave or vacate their official residences within 30 days of the dissolution of the Lok Sabha. The previous term of the Lok Sabha was dissolved on May 25, 2019.