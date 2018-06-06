Amit Shah meets Ratan Tata as part of BJP’s outreach programme

Around 4,000 BJP functionaries, including chief ministers and Union ministers, will contact one lakh people, who are recognised names in their fields, to inform them about the government’s achievements. (Reuters)

BJP president Amit Shah today met industrialist Ratan Tata here as part of his party’s “contact for support” campaign ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP state unit chief Raosaheb Danve and other party leaders were also present at the meet held at Tata’s residence in south Mumbai. During the meeting, which lasted about 30 minutes, Shah discussed the achievements and initiatives of the Modi government in the last four years. On his arrival, this afternoon, Shah had a brief meeting with Fadnavis, Danve, state minister Vinod Tawde and organisation secretary Vijay Puranik at Rangsharda in suburban Bandra.

Shah is expected to meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray later this evening, on a day the Sena questioned the BJP’s outreach programme after defeats in bypolls and asserted it will go solo in all the upcoming elections. The BJP has launched the ‘sampark for samarthan’ exercise to mark the fourth anniversary of the Modi government as it prepares for the 2019 polls.

Around 4,000 BJP functionaries, including chief ministers and Union ministers, will contact one lakh people, who are recognised names in their fields, to inform them about the government’s achievements.