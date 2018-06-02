Amit Shah meets Kapil Dev, briefs former team India captain about Modi government’s achievements

BJP chief Amit Shah with Kapil Dev and his wife. (Source: Twitter)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Friday evening met former team India captain Kapil Dev and his wife at their home in Delhi as part of his party’s “contact for support” campaign and shared the Modi government’s achievements with him. Shah took to Twitter and shared a few images with Kapil Dev. It was wonderful meeting former skipper of Indian cricket team, Shri Kapil Dev ji and his wife at their home in Delhi. As part of the nationwide “Sampark for Samarthan” campaign, briefed him about the achievements of PM @narendramodi’s govt in the last 4 years. @therealkapildev,” the tweet read.

The Narendra Modi government has recently completed four years in power. On the occasion of its fourth anniversary on May 26, the BJP has launched a mega public drive — ‘sampark for samarthan’, announcing that its 4,000 functionaries will contact one lakh people, who are well-known names in their fields, to spread the word about its works in the tenure.

The party had said that Amit Shah himself will contact as many as 50 people. Launching the exercise, he had met former Army chief Dalbir Singh Suhag and Subhash Kashyap on May 29.

On Friday, he drove to the residence of the 1983 world cup winning team’s captain Kapil Dev and informed him about the government’s successes and projects in several fields, the party leaders said.

Shah had earlier said that the campaign was aimed at informing people about various government initiatives, which have resulted in lifting people’s living standards as a lot of work had been done to remove the problems people faced in villages and to help the poor live a better life.

In its fifth year, the government will aim to bring about a change in farmers’ lives by offering them one-and-a-half times of their input cost for their produce. It will also aim to give Rs 5 lakh health insurance coverage to 50 crore people, he had said.