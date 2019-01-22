Amit Shah Malda rally: On Mamata’s turf after bitter tussle, BJP chief vows to oust TMC from West Bengal

Amit Shah (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah today sounded a war cry against the Mamata Banerjee government as he addressed a mega rally in West Bengal’s Malda district after repeated obstructions by the Trinamool Congress government. Shah’s rally comes a day after his chopper was stopped from landing in West Bengal’s Malda.

Addressing the rally, Shah vowed to oust Mamata Banerjee out of power in the state. “People of Bengal ousted Communists and you have the power to vote out the TMC too,” he added

Shah promised to end infiltration and cow slaughter in the state if his party comes to power in West Bengal. “We will ensure infiltration and cow smuggling stops in Bengal if lotus blooms in the state,” he said at the rally. Slamming opposition leaders days after their joint rally led by state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held in Kolkata, he said they do not want “mazbooot sarkar” (strong government) but a “majboor sarkar” (helpless government).

“All the leaders in Mahagatbandhan wants a Majboor Sarkar and not a Mazboot Sarkar.”

Pointing out that Opposition parties are only focussed on self-development, he said, “While Modi government is developing the country, Mahagatbandhan is focused on self-development”. He also mocked the leadership crisis in the Grand Alliance of Opposition parties and said that the Mahagathbandhan has nine PM hopefuls.

Hitting out at Mamata Banerjee for not giving permission for landing in Malda he said that the entire administration in the state has been politicised. “I know Mamata Banerjee will file a case against me once my speech gets over, you can file 2 cases against me this time. But you can’t stop me from saying the truth”, he added.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He also promised the implementation of 7th pay commission in the state if BJP comes to power. “I assure that 7th pay commission will be implemented in West Bengal once Modi government comes in power here”, Shah added.

The BJP president also spoke of the immigration problem in the state and promised to throw immigrants out of the state if his party’s government is formed. “We assure that we will throw all the illegal immigrants out of Bengal.”

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajasthan, MP could prove biggest roadblocks to Modi’s PM aspirations

BJP’s Bengal rath yatra ran into legal trouble recently after Mamata Banerjee administration raised concern of a law and order situation. The saffron party had to announce alternative schedule of public meetings after the Supreme Court refused to grant them permission for the rath yatra.