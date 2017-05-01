Amit Shah launches Nanaji Deshmukh library at BJP office in Jammu

This library will be an integral part of the BJP office,” he said. (PTI)

BJP chief Amit Shah today launched the Nanaji Deshmukh Library and e-library at the party’s state headquarters here and said this will be beneficial for those who wants to learn about the party’s ideology and evolution. He was accompanied by Union minister Jitendra Singh and the party’s national general secretaries Ram Lal and Anil Jain. “Those who want to learn about the BJP’s ideology and evolution must study the life and works of Nanaji Deshmukh. This library will be an integral part of the BJP office,” he said. Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu, also met RSS leaders here and later held meetings of the various departments of the BJP in the state to review their works.

He addressed the BJP’s state leadership, intellectuals and prominent citizens here last evening and claimed the development model adopted by the government has been very successful. Shah who began a country-wide 95-day tour from Jammu to strategise ways to strengthen the party at the grass-roots level with an eye to win the 2019 Lok Sabha election got a red carpet welcome here yesterday. The visit assumes significance in view of the deteriorating security condition in the state and tension between coalition partners — the BJP and the PDP — following certain remarks made by some BJP leaders and a minister.

Shah expressed concern over the security situation in the state but said the BJP and the government is committed to restore peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. “The party and the government is behind the security forces and any attempt to demoralise them will be tolerated,” Shah had said.