Amit Shah launches attack on Rahul Gandhi, says public demands account of last four generations (Image: ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah, on Saturday, launched a scathing attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Addressing a rally at Rajasthan’s Rajsamand, BJP national president said that countrymen want to know what congress did for people for so many years. Shah said, “Rahul baba humse chaar saal ka kya hisaab maangte ho? Desh ki janta aapse se chaar peedhi ka hisaab maang rahi hai.”

“Rahul baba if you know counting then count, I don’t know Italian else I would have told you in Italian how much we have given to public,” he added. Praising the schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, Shah said, “Modi government has brought 116 schemes for Rajasthan populace and still Congress asks what has BJP done?”

Shah is in Rajasthan on a day-long tour. Earlier in the day, Shah had flagged off Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s pre-poll tour ‘Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra’. The yatra was flagged off from Rajsamand’s Charbhujanath temple. Raje and Shah offered prayers at the temple before the chief minister boarded the specially designed bus with the party president.

They left for a helipad nearby to head to Kankroli city in the district to address the first meeting of the tour. The ‘rath’ will reach Kankroli by road and will be used by Raje for her onward journey.

During the yatra, Rajasthan CM will spend 40 days touring and addressing public meetings. The yatra will cover 165 of the total 200 assembly constituencies in the state assembly. The yatra will culminate on September 30 in Ajmer. the yatra will focus on the achievements of the BJP government. The state will go to polls later this year.