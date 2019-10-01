On Mamata Banerjee’s turf, Amit Shah says no one can dare stop Durga Puja, Ram Navami celebrations now

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a public gathering after inaugurating Durga Puja pandal in Salt Lake, Kolkata. (Photo/ANI)

Amit Shah Kolkata rally: On his first visit to West Bengal after the Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue and accused her of misleading the people of the state. Speaking before a large crowd after inaugurating a Durga Puja pandal in Salt Lake area, the Bharatiya Janata Party president sought to play up the altercation between the two sides on the issues of Ram Navami procession and Durga Puja idol immersion in an apparent attempt to prepare ground for the assembly elections due in the state in 2021. “No one can dare stop you from celebrating them now,” he told a packed crowd.

The BJP and TMC have been at loggerheads in West Bengal over the past few years and the saffron party has often taken on Mamata over alleged appeasement of minorities. Tensions peaked in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections and have been on the boil, especially over the NRC rollout in Assam. Raising the issue of NRC, Amit Shah accused Mamata Banerjee of trying to create panic among people by spreading a false narrative.

“People of Bengal are being misled on the issue of NRC. I’m here today to clarify and clear all doubts on BJP’s stand on the same. Mamata Di is saying that millions of Hindus will have to leave West Bengal. There is no bigger lie than this. I want to assure the people of Bengal from all communities that nothing of this sort is going to happen,” Amit Shah said triggering huge applause from the crowd.

I appeal to every worker of the party to reach out to every Bengali and explain them the Citizenship Amendment Bill and the NRC. We will ensure that it is implemented in the state, and all intruders are sent back to their right place: Shri @AmitShah #BJP4SonarBangla pic.twitter.com/EgcLqdvv2q — BJP (@BJP4India) October 1, 2019

Shah went on to add that before the NRC, the BJP will bring Citizenship Amendment Bill to give equal rights to all the residents. “Won’t force any refugee to leave India. Will ensure refugees get citizenship under Citizenship Amendment Bill,” he said.

“We had brought the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha, but the TMC MPs did not allow the Upper House to function. They did not allow the bill to be passed, and due to this, there are people in our country who are yet to get Indian citizenship,” Amit Shah added. He, however, also made it clear that the government will not let a single intruder inside the country.

“Mamata Di is saying she will not allow NRC to happen in Bengal. I am telling you that we will not allow even a single intruder inside India. We will expel all of them,” Amit Shah asserted.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Amit Shah said Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s dream of one nation, one Constitution is now being realised.

“We believe that by removing Article 370, we have made Kashmir an integral part of India and PM Modi has given a true tribute to the sacrifice given by Shri Shyama Prasad Mookherji. I want to ask the TMC leaders where they were when the voting was going on for the abrogation of Article 370. The people of Bengal should ask this question to the TMC leaders,” Amit Shah said.