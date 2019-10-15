Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah detained under Public Safety Act, says Amit Shah

BJP national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File/PTI Photo)

Amit Shah interview: Describing it as a ‘precautionary’ move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Amit Shah, however, didn’t disclose how long the leaders will be kept in detention.

“Unko Public Safety Act ke tehat abhi detention mei rakha hi hai (they are still in detention under the Public Safety Act),” Amit Shah told India Today TV in an interview. As per the PSA, the government can keep a person under detention for up to two years without any trial.

“About 40,000 people were killed (in Kashmir)…what message was then sent out? It was because of Article 370 that people were killed. It needs time to settle things down. We have kept them (Abdullah, Mufti) under detention as a precautionary measure,” he added.

Both Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti along with several other local leaders were detained a day ahead of August 5 when the government announced that it has scrapped Article 370 providing special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The government also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

अनुच्छेद 370 को हटाने के बाद जम्मू कश्मीर में शांतिपूर्ण स्थिति है। एक भी जगह कर्फ्यू नहीं है। सिर्फ 6 थानों में धारा 144 है। सेब का कारोबार आराम से चल रहा है। रोड में यातायात चल रहा है: श्री अमित शाह #ShahOnIndiaToday https://t.co/xavMbjzhzw — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) October 14, 2019

The Home Minister further added that not a single bullet was fired following the decision to abrogate Article 370. “Section 144 is only imposed in six police station areas. There is peace in the region. Mobile services have also been restored,” Amit Shah said.

Shah’s statement came on a day when prepaid mobile services were restored in Jammu and Kashmir after a 72-day communication clampdown. However, mobile internet services are still out of bounds for people in the region.