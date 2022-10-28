Amit Shah interrupts Haryana Minister Anil Vij’s speech four times

Haryana home minister Anil Vij was interrupted by Union home minister Amit Shah four times during his speech and was eventually forced to cut it short at the meeting organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The event was organised in Haryana’s Surajkund. The two-day chintan shivir (brainstorming session) on internal security was kickstarted on Thursday. Chief Ministers from 10 states and home ministers or top officials had participated in the meeting. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the event, The Indian Express reported.

When Haryana home minister Anil Vij, who had to deliver the welcome address, started speaking, it appeared that he had started to make an election speech. While Shah initially listened to him intently, the union minister looked visibly irritated later as he went on to, and started speaking at length about Haryana’s history, green revolution, among others.

As his speech continued, Shah sent a chit to the minister to shorten his speech, but however, Vij continued. Following this, Shah switched on his mic and tapped it, he still went on.

Later, Shah took the mic and told the Haryana home minister that he was allotted five minutes time, but he had already spoken for eight and a half minutes, thereby, asking him to finish his speech.

“Please finish your speech. This is not a place to make such long speeches. Keep it brief,” Shah said.

Vij looked at Shah and requested him a few seconds to wrap up, however, he continued his speech, to which Shah sternly said, “Anil ji, kripaya smapt karein. Aise nahi chal payega. Khatam karein (Anil ji, please finish it. Things can’t run like this. Finish it).”

As Vij was trying to make concluding remarks, Shah interrupted and said that the speech is over, asking the programme to move forward.