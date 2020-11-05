Amit Shah in West Bengal: Can sense public anger against Mamata govt

“Since last night, I am in West Bengal and can sense the massive public anger against the Mamata Banerjee government. We are confident of bringing change in the state under the leadership of Narendra Modi,” the senior BJP leader told reporters after garlanding the statue of revolutionary Birsa Munda here.
“The death knell of Mamata Banerjee’s regime has rung. We will form the next government in Bengal with a two-third majority,” he added.
Shah also criticised the state government over the attack and killings of BJP workers in West Bengal.