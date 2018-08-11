Amit Shah in West Bengal: BJP chief attacks Congress, TMC; asks to clear stand over illegal immigrants (Image: ANI)

BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) president Amit Shah on Saturday launched a twin attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and Congress president Rahul Gandhi over NRC (National Register of Citizens) issue. Shah questioned the role of both the political parties and asked them to clarify their stand over the issue. Speaking in a rally at Kolkata’s Mayo road, the BJP president said that his first step in the state is to uproot Mamata Banerjee government. “We are here to uproot Mamata,” said Shah. He further said, “All Mamata ji has done, is to object against NRC. But NRC is the process to throw illegal immigrants out. Should not Bangladeshi immigrants be thrown out?” reports news agency ANI. The BJP president further said, “TMC should clear their stand on refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.”

Shah claimed that for BJP, country comes first, before vote bank. He also added that BJP will not stop the ongoing NRC process. “For us, country first comes, before vote bank. Oppose us as much as you want but we will not stall the process of NRC, said Shah.

Rejecting the allegations of Mamata Banerjee that BJP is an anti-Bangla party, Shah said, “How can BJP be anti-Bangla when BJP founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee himself was a Bengali. We are not Bangla virodhi but Mamata virodhi.” Hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shah said the state government is trying to suppress the voice of common people. “Signals of all Bengali channels have been lowered so that people will not be able to watch us. But even if you try to suppress our voices, we will go to every district of Bengal and throw TMC out,” Shah said reports ANI.

Addressing the massive gathering, Shah said that in the past, people used to listen ‘Rabindra Sangeet’ but now people hear the sound of ‘bomb explosions’. “Earlier we used to hear the sound of ‘Rabindra Sangeet’ every day in Bengal but now you hear only the sound of bomb explosions,” Shah said. He also said that development in West Bengal is only possible under the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is Amit Shah’s first visit to the state after the release of Assam’s NRC (National Register of Citizens) draft. Meanwhile, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is observing the day as ‘Dhikkar Divas.’