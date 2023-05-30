scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Amit Shah in violence-hit Manipur to assess situation, meetings to continue today

Amit Shah is expected to hold several rounds of meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday to assess the situation and plan steps to restore normalcy

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Amit Shah, Manipur
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a meeting with Manipur CM N. Biren Singh, state ministers, senior leaders and officials, in Imphal, Monday, May 29, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in violence-hit Manipur on Monday night for a three-day visit to broker peace by hammering out a solution between the warring communities – Meiteis and Kukis. He arrived in Imphal on a special flight, and was reportedly accompanied by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and other senior officials, reported Indian Express.

He will be in Manipur till June 1.

“The home minister will hold several rounds of security meetings to assess the situation and plan further steps to restore normalcy,” a senior home ministry official said.

Also Read
Also Read

“The communities will be assured of safety and asked to lay down arms so that a conducive atmosphere can be prepared to resolve things through talks. Kukis are already in talks with the government for a peace deal. They have been demanding some autonomy in their areas which will be considered,” a home ministry official said.

Shah is expected to hold several rounds of meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday to assess the situation and plan steps to restore normalcy, reported PTI, citing sources.

His visit comes nearly a month after the north-eastern state has been hit with ethnic violence between the Meitei community as the Kuki community.

Also Read

A ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ on May 3, which was organised in several hill districts, turned violent, following which the state has witnessed a spurt in clashes and firing between militants and security forces. The death toll since then has risen to 80, said officials.

Army and paramilitary personnel have been conducting combing operations in the Imphal valley and surrounding districts, according to an official. At least 25 miscreants with arms, ammunition and grenades have been rounded up by Indian Army and paramilitary forces across ethnic-strife-riven Manipur, officials added on Monday.

More Stories on
Amit Shah

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-05-2023 at 09:53 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market