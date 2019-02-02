Amit Shah in Uttarakhand: BJP president asks Rahul Gandhi to clear stand on Ayodhya issue

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Congress party and its president Rahul Gandhi over Ram Mandir issue. Addressing booth workers during his visit to Dehradun on Saturday, he asked Rahul Gandhi to clear his stand on Ayodhya dispute, adding that a grand temple will surely come up at the disputed site in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh.

“Rahul Gandhi should clear his stand on Ayodhya. I can say without doubt that Ram Mandir will be built there,” he said and sought to reiterate commitment of his party for a grand temple in Ayodhya.

The reaction comes a few days after he accused the Congress of trying to put roadblocks in the way of an early solution to the Ram Mandir issue. He had said that while the NDA government at the Centre has worked in this direction, the Congress is trying to derail the progress.

Shah also attacked Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati for joining the ranks in Uttar Pradesh. He said that opposition leaders are coming together to fight BJP reflects “how powerful we are”.

“All these gathbandhan (alliance) people say Modi hataao and Modi says gareeb hataao (eradicate poverty). These gadbandhans and their leaders cannot do anything for the country. Neither will they be able to conduct surgical strikes,” he said.

He said that the opposition leaders are only taking about removing Modi from the power.

“Had they taken the name god just like they chant the name Modiji, they would have benefited from this,” he said.

Speaking about the Interim Budget tabled in the Parliament by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday, Shah said that after the Budget was announced, the light on Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s face went out.

He said that the BJP derives its support from its workers, adding that the “BJP makes even the poorest chaiwala the Prime Minister of the country”.

The BJP chief also heaped praise on PM Modi for always keeping the bigger picture in mind while taking crucial decisions.