Amit Shah in Telangana: ‘Narendra Modi busy in Make in India, Opposition busy in Break in India’

Training guns at the grand alliance, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah Sunday said that opposition parties are making their bid to divide the nation while PM Narendra Modi is working to build ‘Make in India.’ “While Modi ji is building ‘Make in India’, Mahagathbandhan is busy in ‘Breaking India’,” Shah said.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Telangana, the BJP chief said Congress president Rahul Gandhi has no right to demand accountability from the saffron party-led government. “Rahul baba hum sadhe chaar saloon ka hisaab aapko nahi dena chahte hain kyuni aapko hisaab maangne ka adhikaar nahi kiya. Aapne (Congress) chaar-peedhi tak sashan karke bhi gareebon ke liye kuch nahi kiya,” BJP President said. (Rahul Gandhi, we are not going to give an account of our 4.5 years in government to you, because you don’t deserve it. You didn’t do anything for the poor even after ruling for four generations)

Further, the BJP president accused ruling Telangana government of not celebrating Hyderabad Liberation Day due to AIMIM chief Assauddin Owaisi’s clout in the state. “KCR government stopped celebrating Hyderabad Liberation Day due to Owaisi’s fear in the state. When we come to power we will celebrate this day,” he said.

He further raked up the issue of Assam NRC saying that BJP introduced the programme and identified 40 Lakh people as intruders. “It’s a matter of national security and we refuse to compromise on it,” Shah said.