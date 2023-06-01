On the third day of his ongoing visit to violence-hit Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reviewed the security situation and said that the government is committed to restoring peace in Manipur as early as possible and ensure the return of all displaced people to their homes, reported PTI.

Shah, who is on a four-day visit to Manipur which ends today, met top officials in Imphal and the border town Moreh and directed them to take stern and prompt actions against armed miscreants to prevent violence and recover looted weapons to bring back normalcy at the earliest.

Following the visit, Shah tweeted, “Visited a relief camp in Kangpokpi and met the Kuki community members there. We are committed to restoring peace in Manipur as early as possible and ensuring their return to their homes.”

The union home minister assured people that the supply of essential items in hill areas and helicopter services for emergency needs in Churachandpur, Moreh and Kangpokpi will be ensured.

He also visited a relief camp in Imphal on Wednesday where the members of the Meitei community are residing, and ensured their return to their homes as soon as possible.

Along with Imphal, Shah also visited Moreh, located along the border with Myanmar, and held a review meeting there.

In a statement by the union home ministry, it said, “On the third day of his visit to Manipur, the union home visited Moreh and Kangpokpi and had wide-ranging discussions with civil society organisations. He met the delegation of the hill tribal council, Kuki Students Organisation, Kuki Chiefs Association, Tamil Sangam, Gorkha Samaj and Manipuri Muslim council in Moreh. The delegates expressed strong support for the government’s initiatives to restore normalcy in the state.”

The north-eastern state has been rocked by ethnic violence ever since a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organised on May 3 in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, turned violent. The death toll has risen to over 80.

This is the first time the home minister is visiting the northeastern state after the ethnic violence broke out on May 3.